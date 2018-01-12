'Yogi Ji bhi kam khiladi nahin hain': PM Narendra Modi on UP CM's Twitter war with Siddaramaiah

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is locked in a bitter war of words with his Karnataka counterpart S Siddaramaiah on social networking site Twitter.

Praising the saint-politician, PM Modi said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has successfully challenged many "acche khiladi" (legendary players) in the ''Twitter-Twitter ka khel" (game on Twitter).

''Yogi Ji bhi kam khiladi nahin hain. Kayi rajyon mein bahut logon ke saath hamare Yogi Ji twitter-twitter ka khel khel rhe hain. Aur twitter ke khel mein bhi acche acche khiladiyon ko unhone parast karke rakh diya hai,'' PM Narendra Modi said.

Yogi Ji bhi kam khiladi nahin hain. Kayi rajyon mein bahut logon ke saath hamare Yogi Ji twitter-twitter ka khel khel rhe hain. Aur twitter ke khel mein bhi acche acche khiladiyon ko unhone parast karke rakh diya hai: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/5kp4Y2nCJt — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

The remarks from the Prime Minister's comment came in the backdrop of a bitter war of words between the two chief ministers on Twitter.

On Monday, Siddaramaiah had mounted an offensive against Adityanath for daring him to ban cow-slaughter and asked, "I have reared cows, grazed them and even cleaned the dung. Has Yogi Adityanath done all these?"

The Karnataka CM was responding to his Uttar Pradesh's counterpart's remark where he had asked the former to prove his Hindu credentials by banning the slaughter of cows in the state.

On Sunday, the Karnataka chief minister, in a tweet, had suggested that Adityanath, who was in Bengaluru to attend the Nav Karnataka Parivartan Rally, visit one of the Indira canteens in the city to address the "issue of starvation" in his state.

Adityanath, not amused by the jibe, reminded Siddaramaiah about the suicide of farmers in Karnataka.

Two have also attacked each other over celebrating the Tipu Sultan birth anniversary.

(With Agency inputs)