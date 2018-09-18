हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rewari gangrape case

Your silence is unacceptable: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Rewari gangrape case

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district last Wednesday.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rewari gangrape case and said that his silence is unacceptable.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang-raped. Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable."

The Gandhi scion further said, "Shame on a government that leaves India's women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free."

Rahul had earlier attacked PM Modi on the shelter home sex scandal cases in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. 

The Congress had on Monday also demanded imposition of President's Rule in Haryana, alleging that the BJP-led state government had completely failed to tackle the law and order situation.

Last Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district. Four accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case. 

A SIT team, headed by Mewat Superintendent of Police (SP) Naazneen Bhasin, is probing the matter.

Haryana Police had on Saturday released photographs of three accused. They were identified as - Manish, Nishu and  Pankaj - a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan. 

A bounty of Rs one lakh was also announced on the accused and for helping the police in cracking the case.

The young woman had gone to attend a coaching class and was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina when she was abducted.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint. 

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day.

