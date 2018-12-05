Youth Congress sacks Aljo K Joseph, who appeared for Christian Michel in AgustaWestland case

The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday expelled Aljo K Joseph for appearing in a Delhi court for AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal middleman Christian Michel. Issuing a statement in this regard, Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said that Joseph appeared for Michel in his “personal capacity”.

“Aljo K Joseph appeared in his personal capacity. He didn't consult Youth Congress before appearing in the case. IYC does not endorse such actions,” said Amrish Ranjan Pandey.

The spokesperson further said, “The Indian Youth Congress has removed Aljo K Joseph from Indian Youth Congress legal department and expelled him from the party with immediate effect.

Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC, Spox: Aljo K Joseph appeared in his personal capacity. He didn't consult Youth Congress before appearing in the case. IYC does NOT endorse such actions.IYC has removed Aljo Joseph from IYC’s Legal Dept&expelled him from the party with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/Vo5xJ5F8ok — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2018

This came after Joseph defended his act, saying he did it in his "professional capacity".

“I am an actively practicing advocate. I appeared for him (Christian Michel) in my professional capacity. If somebody asks me to appear on behalf of a client...I've only discharged my duty as a lawyer. It has nothing to do with Congress,” he had said.

Joseph had further said, “My relation with Congress is separate, my profession is separate. One of my friends, who was having some Dubai connections, through him the lawyer in Italy had requested it. So I was just helping in appearing and assisting him in this matter.”

This came even as a special court in the national capital sent AgustaWestland VVIP choppers deal middleman Christian Michel to five-day CBI custody.

While sending Michel to CBI custody for five days, the court allowed his counsel one hour in morning and another hour in evening for consultations.

Michel was extradited and brought to India on Tuesday night.

According to the CBI, the operation to extradite the middleman was conducted under the guidance of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and was coordinated by agency’s in-charge director M Nageswara Rao.

The ED, in its chargesheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that the Britishman received Euro 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.