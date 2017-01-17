Zaira Wasim episode shows double standards of pseudo liberals: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu

Delhi: Coming out in favour of Dangal star Zaira Wasim, a 16-year-old Kashmiri who was trolled by a few for meeting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday that everyone must stand by her side.

"Shows irony of ultra liberals who vehemently came out together to speak against flimsy premise of growing intolerance," Information and Broadcasting Minister said.

"Sense of great achievement that children from J&K are coming into the mainstream and are showcasing their talent. All must stand up by her side, be united in showing her support.We must encourage talent and not muzzle it under frivolous controversies," he added, as per ANI.

Naidu went on to say, "Zaira Wasim episode shows pseudo liberals react to different situations, adopt double standards. What is her fault? Zaira Wasim from J&K has shown the path, one should really feel proud and appreciate her, rather than trying to be verbally violent."

Meanwhile, superstar Aamir Khan today come out in support of his 'Dangal' co-star Zaira Wasim.

The 51-year-old actor said Wasim, who shot to fame with her portrayal of the younger version of Geeta Phogat, is a role model for him even as he appealed people to "leave her alone".

"I have read Zaira's statement, and I can understand and imaging what lead her to make that statement. Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented, hardworking, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You certainly are role model for me" he posted on Twitter.

16-year-old Zaira yesterday posted an apology for "offending" and "unintentionally hurting" people after her meeting with Mehbooba kicked up a row, as per PTI.

She replaced her first post with another one, asking people not to blow the issue out of proportion but deleted this post too.

Wasim also denounced her performance in the movie, saying she should not be looked up as a "role model".

(With Agency inputs)

