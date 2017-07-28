Zakir Naik declared proclaimed offender, NIA begins attaching controversial Islamic preacher's properties

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 21:44
Zakir Naik declared proclaimed offender, NIA begins attaching controversial Islamic preacher&#039;s properties

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Friday declared controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as a proclaimed offender and directed the Enforcement Directorate to attach his assets. 

On July 21, the NIA court had passed an order to the effect that requirements for publication of proclamation against Zakir Naik have been complied with. 

As per ANI, the process for attachment of Naik's property has been initiated by the NIA. 

Zakir NaikNIAEnforcement DirectorateIslamic preacherZakir Naik's assets

