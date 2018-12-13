हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Hindustan relaunched as an anchor-less channel, to give news without views

Zee Hindustan is a 24-hour Hindi TV news channel and a part of Zee Media Corporation Limited.

The Zee Media Corporation, part of the Essel Group, today took a path-breaking step in television journalism by formally making its Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan anchor-less.

"The anchors who appear on news channels often appear to give colour to a particular story. The viewers who really want to follow, or just know about the news are left with no choice but to watch that anchor. We at Zee sensed this urgency and decided to come up with an alternative which will just give news, without any views. And this is how Zee Hindustan was born," said Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra.

Camera never lies, and with this new channel, the story will speak for itself and the viewers will get the correct news stories, Dr Chandra added.

"Since the inception of television news in the country, nobody has thought about giving the viewers a channel which can serve this basic purpose. Zee Hindustan fills that void," Dr Chandra said.

Purushottam Vaishnav, Editor-in-Chief of the channel, said, "It has been a strenuous two-month-long journey for all of us and my team did a commendable job in launching this channel in such a brief time. Zee Hindustan will give you news, without any views."

Zee Hindustan is a 24-hour Hindi TV news channel and a part of Zee Media Corporation Limited. It was launched in May, 2017, with the motto 'States Make The Nation'. 'Nai Bharat ka Naya News Channel' promises to bring to fore the voice of the common man, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The channel was launched on a day that is of utmost significance for the entire Essel Group. "This was the day 91 years back when my great grandfather founded the firm, which is today's Essel," Dr Chandra had tweeted on the channel's launch.

