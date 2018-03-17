Zee India Conclave: Shiv Sena won't leave NDA, says Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said that BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena will not leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) despite several differences over various issues.

''Shiv Sena won't leave BJP, this I can guarantee,'' Swamy said this.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said this while participating in the Zee India Conclave which began in the national capital this morning.

Swamy was joined by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the first session of the Zee India Conclave.

Participating in the debate, the AIMIM leader blamed Modi government for using Muslims as vote banks and doing gross injustice to them.

Rejecting the charge, Swamy said that regional parties and Muslim political parties were to be blamed for the plight of Muslims than any other party.

He also admitted that political parties should bring more Muslim candidates to Parliament.

''BJP will now give tickets to Muslim women since a large number of them have out in the support of Narendra Modi government over the issue of triple talaq,'' Swamy said.

The two leaders also touched upon various issues including poverty, development and rising unemployment and terrorism.

Several top political leaders including BJP president Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and chief ministers of the northeastern states will grace the event.