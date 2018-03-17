Zee India Enclave: BJP will get full majority in 2019 polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday heaped praise on the Narendra Modi government ruling at the Centre and said that it is reshaping the country's fortune.

Prasad also touched upon various issues ranging from 2G scam verdict, India's rise as global IT giant, changing political scenario, politics of appeasement etc while participating at Zee India Enclave.

Responding to a question on TDP's exit from NDA, Prasad said, ''Çhandrababu's party decided to exit the BJP-led alliance after staying together for many years. It was unfortunate. We regret their departure.''

To question that BJP cheated TDP after promising to give special status to Andhra Pradesh, Prasad said, ''There were no issues with PM Modi, with BJP. The dispute was only about the special status. We said that we will give you special assistance for the development of Andhra Pradesh but they decided to severe ties. We will still stick to our promise to give special assistance to Andhra Pradesh.''

Shifting his focus to 2G scam verdict, Prasad said, ''This is my humble submission that the verdict in 2G scam case was totally wrong. It will be challenged in the higher court.''

Claiming that there has been not a single NPA under Modi government, Prasad blamed the previous Congress government for PNB and other banking frauds unearthed recently.

He also promised that India will soon become a global IT giant.

The BJP leader, however, said that his party led by PM Modi will get an absolute majority in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier participating in the debate, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that BJP's estranged ally Shiv Sena will not leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) despite several differences over various issues.

''Shiv Sena won't leave BJP, this I can guarantee,'' Swamy said this.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP said this while participating in the Zee India Conclave which began in the national capital this morning.

Swamy was joined by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the first session of the Zee India Conclave.

Participating in the debate, the AIMIM leader blamed Modi government for using Muslims as vote banks and doing gross injustice to them.

''PM Modi doesn’t believe in consensus politics,'' the AIMIM leader said, adding, ''BJP does not wants Muslims to come into the mainstream.''

Rejecting the charge, Swamy said that regional parties and Muslim political parties were to be blamed for the plight of Muslims than any other party.

He also admitted that political parties should bring more Muslim candidates to Parliament.

''BJP will now give tickets to Muslim women since a large number of them have out in the support of Narendra Modi government over the issue of triple talaq,'' Swamy said.

The government has right to interfere in the religious matter, Swamy said adding If Hindus and Muslims unite, India will become strong.

Owaisi also said that the Modi wave is fading in the country which is evident from its defeat in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies.

The two leaders also touched upon various issues including poverty, development and rising unemployment and terrorism.

Top political leaders who will attend the Zee India Conclave are BJP Chief Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya CM Konrad Sangma, BJP’s in-charge for Tripura Sunil Deodhar and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

