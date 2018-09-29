हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Archer Abhishek Verma

India's Abhishek Verma wins bronze at Archery World Cup Final

Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma beat Korea’s Kim Jongho to clinch a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup final in Turkey. 

India&#039;s Abhishek Verma wins bronze at Archery World Cup Final
Image Courtesy: PTI

Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma beat Korea’s Kim Jongho to clinch a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup final in Turkey. 

The 29-year-old Delhi archer Verma shot 149 points out of 150 to edge past Kim Jongho by two points in a neck-and-neck contest. The Korean had qualified with the highest average arrow of 9.82 but Verma shot perfect 10’s in 14 of his 15 shots to pip the Korean in the bronze medal playoff. 

Verma credited the birth of his son Shaurya for his prolific year, "It's a good year for me. Every single tournament I have a medal this year. My little boy is lucky for me, he was born this year," Verma told news agency PTI.

"There are eight archers in the fray but only one archer can win a gold. But it's still a medal and I'm happy for it, " Verma said after missing out on his maiden gold medal. He had lost to Turkey’s Demir Elmaagacli 145-147 in the semifinals.

Abhishek Verma had also won a silver medal in his maiden World Cup final in Mexico 2016 and in the Compound Men's Team at the recently concluded Asian Games.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Archer Abhishek VermaArchery World Cup finalArcheryKim JonghoArchery World Cup final Turkey

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close