Apple, Samsung to head back to court in patent case

San Francisco: Tech giants Samsung Electronics and Apple will face each other in court for another trial looking into design patent infringement as a US federal judge has ordered a new trial in the case.

"The judgement was made by Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, with the ruling spotted and shared by patent lawyer Florian Mueller," The Verge reported on Monday.

"Apple and Samsung now have until October 25 to propose a date for the retrial, although Mueller suggests there is a 30 per cent chance that the two companies will settle out-of-court instead," the report added.

Earlier in 2012, the lawsuit was settled with a court ordering Samsung to pay damages to Apple.

The federal judge signed an order instructing the two companies to return to court and said that the onus would be on Apple to make its case.

Samsung and Apple, the world`s top two smartphone makers, have been embroiled in a legal battle called "patent war of the century", in more than 10 countries across the globe since 2012.