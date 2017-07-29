close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Chinese Yuan exchange rate in line with fundamentals: IMF

The IMF expected that China`s current account surplus will continue to be narrowed if the country continues to implement reforms.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 16:21
Chinese Yuan exchange rate in line with fundamentals: IMF

Beijing: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the Chinese yuan`s exchange rate is broadly consistent with fundamentals and desirable policies.

"The yuan, despite moving closer to the level consistent with overall assessment, remained broadly in line with fundamentals and desirable policies," said the IMF in its latest External Sector Report released on Friday.

According to the report, in 2016, the average real effective exchange rate (REER) depreciated by about 5.1 percent compared to 2015, reflecting in part the strengthening of the US dollar, reports the People`s Daily.

China`s policies that were put in place to stabilise the growth has led to the yuan`s appreciation and helped ease capital outflows and foreign exchange reserve loss, Luis Cabeddu, IMF research department`s division chief said at a press briefing on Friday.

China`s current account surplus declined to 1.7 percent of GDP in 2016, falling substantially from its peak of about 10 percent of GDP in 2007, the People`s Daily quoted the IMF report as saying.

The IMF expected that China`s current account surplus will continue to be narrowed if the country continues to implement reforms.

Despite the declines in foreign exchange reserves in 2015 and 2016, the IMF estimated that China`s current level of forex reserves to be adequate.

The IMF warned that China may face potential risks of protectionist policies by its key trading partners in the future.

 

TAGS

International Monetary FundIMFChinese YuanChina`s current account surplus

From Zee News

Weekly review: Rupee extends spectacular rebound rally
Markets

Weekly review: Rupee extends spectacular rebound rally

International Business

Singapore slings? Taking on Alibaba, Amazon launches Prime...

Silver prices climbed Rs 100 to Rs 39,250 per kg; gold steady
Bullion News

Silver prices climbed Rs 100 to Rs 39,250 per kg; gold stea...

CBDT dismisses reports of extension in deadline to file Income Tax Return
Personal Finance

CBDT dismisses reports of extension in deadline to file Inc...

Apple is removing VPN services from China App Store - providers
Technology

Apple is removing VPN services from China App Store - provi...

Economy

Centre plans to set up petrochemical clusters: Pradhan

Economy

Challenge lies in IBC's successful implementation: SC...

IOB goes live with Bharat Bill Payment system
Personal Finance

IOB goes live with Bharat Bill Payment system

AT&amp;T executives to run combined company after Time Warner deal
International Business

AT&T executives to run combined company after Time Warn...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video