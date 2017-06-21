close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ericsson begins sale of assets with power modules deal

Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was selling its power modules business, the first exit of assets under a new strategy to focus on its core business.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 15:18

Stockholm: Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was selling its power modules business, the first exit of assets under a new strategy to focus on its core business.

The company announced the strategy in March, saying it would concentrate on its main product areas of networks, digital services and Internet of Things.

On Wednesday it said it had signed an agreement with software firm Flex to sell its power modules business, which includes a manufacturing site in China and assets in Sweden.

More than 300 employees and consultants are expected to transfer from Ericsson to Flex Power, but Ericsson did not disclose any financial details about the transaction.

"In line with our strategy, we are focusing our business on fewer core areas," Christian Hedelin, head of strategy for Ericsson`s Networks business, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that Ericsson had hired banks to explore a sale of its much larger media businesses.

TAGS

Swedish mobile telecomEricssonEricsson assetsEricsson new strategyEricsson core business

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

GST rollout: All states sans J&amp;K pass SGST Bill to keep date with July 1
Economy

GST rollout: All states sans J&K pass SGST Bill to keep...

Mumbai continues to be most expensive city for expatriates in India
Real Estate

Mumbai continues to be most expensive city for expatriates...

Luanda pips Hong Kong as world&#039;s costliest city
International Business

Luanda pips Hong Kong as world's costliest city

Most Apple &#039;leaks&#039; coming directly from its employees: Report
International Business

Most Apple 'leaks' coming directly from its emplo...

Companies

Petronet in talks to buy stake in GSPC's Mundra LNG te...

Companies

Government sells $619 million stake in Larsen & Toubro

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video