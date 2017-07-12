close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Euro zone bond yields fall, stocks, sterling rally on Yellen speech

The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index extended gains to hit a session high, up 1 percent with all sectors in positive territory.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 20:10
Euro zone bond yields fall, stocks, sterling rally on Yellen speech

LONDON: Bond yields in the euro area fell and stock markets rallied on Wednesday following comments by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen. 

In a prepared testimony to be delivered to Congress, Yellen said the U.S. economy is healthy enough to absorb further gradual rate increases and the slow wind down of the Fed`s bond portfolio.

The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index extended gains to hit a session high, up 1 percent with all sectors in positive territory.

Government bond yields across the bloc extended their declines, with Germany`s benchmark Bund yield hitting its lowest level in almost a week at 0.514 percent.

Sterling jumped to the day`s high of $1.2910 as the dollar weakened broadly, up from $1.2870 before the speech was published.

TAGS

U.S. Federal ReserveGermany`s benchmark Bund yieldU.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet YellenSTOXX 600 equity indexPan-European STOXX 600

From Zee News

Low inflation: CEA wants careful look at data by policy makers
Economy

Low inflation: CEA wants careful look at data by policy mak...

Economy

Parliamentary panel to submit demonetisation report in Mons...

7.28 crore got self-employed: Amit Shah&#039;s answer to &#039;jobless growth&#039; critics
Economy

7.28 crore got self-employed: Amit Shah's answer to...

SriLankan Airlines to launch service from Coimbatore on Jul 16
Companies

SriLankan Airlines to launch service from Coimbatore on Jul...

RIL shares hit nine-year high; mcap rises by Rs 5,018 crore
Markets

RIL shares hit nine-year high; mcap rises by Rs 5,018 crore

Air India decision on non-veg food comes under Par panel lens
Companies

Air India decision on non-veg food comes under Par panel le...

India&#039;s industrial growth falls to 1.7% in May; inflation at record low of 1.54%
Economy

India's industrial growth falls to 1.7% in May; inflat...

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift to be launched tomorrow
Automobiles

2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift to be launched tomorrow

Sensex, Nifty gain strength, bring up fresh life highs
Markets

Sensex, Nifty gain strength, bring up fresh life highs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video