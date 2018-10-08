हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alphabet Inc

London court blocks Google mass legal action over iPhone data collection

The claimants had said Google had illegally accessed details of iPhone users` internet browsing data by bypassing privacy settings on the Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012.

London: London`s High Court on Monday blocked an attempt to bring legal action against Alphabet Inc`s Google over claims it had collected sensitive data from 4 million iPhone users, Sky News reported.

The claimants had said Google had illegally accessed details of iPhone users` internet browsing data by bypassing privacy settings on the Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012.

