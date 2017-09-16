close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New York wants to woo Amazon for its next headquarters

The city is seeking ideas and information from community organisations, people and businesses for the proposal.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 18:14
New York wants to woo Amazon for its next headquarters

New York: New York is hoping to woo retail giant Amazon to open its headquarters in the city, reports said.

"New York city believes it is a strong contender for a number of reasons, including its vast higher education system, diverse workforce, and proven track record with hosting tech headquarters. The city`s Google headquarters now has 5,000 employees, making it the company`s largest workforce outside Silicon Valley," The Verge reported on Friday.

The city is seeking ideas and information from community organisations, people and businesses for the proposal.

Amazon said it will invest around $5 billion in order to open and operate the new headquarters, and it would eventually provide 50,000 jobs, the report added. 

Other US cities such as Chicago, Baltimore, Houston, Boston and Orlando have also expressed their formal interest in hosting Amazon`s headquarters.

More than 50 cities are expected to submit proposals by Amazon`s deadline of October 19.

TAGS

Amazon headquartersNew York AmazonGoogle headquartersAmazon headquarter proposal deadline

From Zee News

Who can afford, will pay for hiked fuel price: Union Minister Kannanthanam
Economy

Who can afford, will pay for hiked fuel price: Union Minist...

Equities ride bulls on easing geo-political risks, industry data: Market review
Markets

Equities ride bulls on easing geo-political risks, industry...

SBI hopeful of controlling fresh slippages: Rajnish Kumar
Companies

SBI hopeful of controlling fresh slippages: Rajnish Kumar

Coming soon: Tablets to record feedback on meals on trains
Personal Finance

Coming soon: Tablets to record feedback on meals on trains

No further extension in filing returns under GST: Hasmukh Adhia
Personal Finance

No further extension in filing returns under GST: Hasmukh A...

Arun Jaitely to launch Google payment app &#039;Tez&#039; on Monday
Personal Finance

Arun Jaitely to launch Google payment app 'Tez' o...

No need to carry Aadhaar physically: Know the steps to download &#039;mAadhaar App&#039;
Personal Finance

No need to carry Aadhaar physically: Know the steps to down...

Petrol, diesel price on 16th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 16th September 2017: Check out the...

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867
Automobiles

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video