close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nokia settles patent dispute with Apple

Nokia has settled its patent dispute with Apple and signed a business collaboration deal with the U.S. giant, the Finnish firm said on Tuesday, sending its shares sharply higher.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 13:27
Nokia settles patent dispute with Apple

Helsinki: Nokia has settled its patent dispute with Apple and signed a business collaboration deal with the US giant, the Finnish firm said on Tuesday, sending its shares sharply higher.

Nokia said on Tuesday it would receive an upfront cash payment and additional revenues from Apple starting from the current quarter. It did not give details of the amounts.

Nokia shares, which fell in December due to the patent dispute, jumped 7.4 percent to 5.93 euros by 0717 GMT.

Analysts said they had expected the legal dispute to drag on and were surprised by the relatively quick resolution.

"(The agreement) moves our relationship with Apple from being adversaries in court to business partners," Nokia`s Chief Legal Officer Maria Varsellona said in a statement.

A previous patent licence contract between the companies expired last year and both sides took legal action in December. Nokia accused Apple of violating technology patents and Apple complained of being overcharged.

In December, Nokia cut its annual run-rate forecast for patent and brand licensing sales to about 800 million euros ($900 million) from 950 million euros, in the absence of a new Apple deal. In its last quarterly report, Nokia stopped giving an annual run-rate forecast.

"For Nokia, it`s good news they got this out of the way, but we still have to wait for details about the financial impact," said OP Equities analyst Hannu Rauhala.

"The previous annual rate was 150 million euros, so I assume this to be more, around 500 million euros."

Under the new business agreement, Nokia said it would provide network infrastructure products and services to Apple while Apple would resume carrying Nokia`s digital health products in its retail and online stores. The firms will also look into further collaboration in digital health, Nokia said.

TAGS

NokiaNokia patent disputeAppleFinnish FirmCash paymentNokia sharesNokia-Apple patent issue

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Maruti targets 3 million annual sales post 2020
Companies

Maruti targets 3 million annual sales post 2020

ASK Group invests Rs 200 cr in commercial project of ATS In...
Real Estate

ASK Group invests Rs 200 cr in commercial project of ATS In...

PE investment in realty dips 4.6% to Rs 9,600 cr in Q1 2017
Real Estate

PE investment in realty dips 4.6% to Rs 9,600 cr in Q1 2017

Gold price plunges by Rs 235 to Rs 28,915 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price plunges by Rs 235 to Rs 28,915 per 10 grams

SpiceJet Anniversary Sale: Get tickets at just Rs 12 – All you need to know
Companies

SpiceJet Anniversary Sale: Get tickets at just Rs 12 – All...

Coal scam case: CBI files chargesheet against Naveen Jindal; court summons him
Companies

Coal scam case: CBI files chargesheet against Naveen Jindal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video