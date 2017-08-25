close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Samsung heir Jay Y Lee convicted in bribery scandal; jailed for five years

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee, 49, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker, of offences related to the corruption scandal that brought down ousted president Park Geun-Hye. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:32
Samsung heir Jay Y Lee convicted in bribery scandal; jailed for five years

Seoul: Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for bribery, perjury and other crimes.

The Seoul Central District Court convicted Lee, 49, the vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone maker, of offences related to the corruption scandal that brought down ousted president Park Geun-Hye. 

The court ruled today that Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee had paid bribes in anticipation of favours from then president Park Geun-hye.

Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world`s biggest corporate empires, has been held since February on charges that he bribed Park to help secure control of a conglomerate that owns Samsung Electronics, the world`s leading smartphone and chip maker, and has interests ranging from drugs and home appliances to insurance and hotels.

During the trial, Samsung acknowledged it offered to donate about 43 billion won (USD 38 million) to entities backed by Park`s close friend, Choi Soon-sil, including sponsoring the equestrian career of Choi`s daughter.

In return for the contributions, prosecutors say, Samsung sought government support for a controversial 2015 merger of two of its affiliates, which helped tighten Lee`s control over the conglomerate.

Lee denied wrongdoing, and his lawyers say the 2015 merger was done on business merits.

Prosecutors have demanded a 12-year jail sentence for Lee, who also faces charges of embezzlement and perjury - potentially the longest prison term given to a South Korean business leader.

Park is facing her own corruption trial, with a ruling expected later this year. Prosecutors have argued that Park and Lee two took part in the same act of bribery.

Samsung, founded in 1938 by Lee`s grandfather, is a household name in South Korea and a symbol of the country`s dramatic rise from poverty following the 1950-53 Korean War.

But over the years, it has also come to epitomize the cosy ties between politicians and powerful family-controlled business groups - or chaebols - which have been implicated in a series of corruption scandals.

South Koreans, who once applauded the chaebols for catapulting the country into a global economic power, now criticize them for holding back the economy and squeezing smaller businesses.

South Korea`s new president, Moon Jae-in, who replaced the Park after a May 9 election, has pledged to rein in the chaebols, empower minority shareholders and end the practice of pardoning corporate tycoons convicted of white-collar crime.

With Agency Inputs

TAGS

Samsung heir Lee Jae-YongLee Jae-Yong's convictionSamsungjail sentence for LeePark Geun-HyeSouth Korea corruption scandal

From Zee News

McDonald&#039;s case: NCLAT asks parties to settle row themselves
Companies

McDonald's case: NCLAT asks parties to settle row them...

Narayana Murthy an “iconic visionary”, father of corporate governance in India: Nilekani
Companies

Narayana Murthy an “iconic visionary”, father of corporate...

Samsung heir found guilty of bribery, sentenced to five years jail
International Business

Samsung heir found guilty of bribery, sentenced to five yea...

Samsung heir convicted in bribery scandal: A timeline of events
International Business

Samsung heir convicted in bribery scandal: A timeline of ev...

Hospital worker wins $758.7 million in record single US jackpot, quits job
International Business

Hospital worker wins $758.7 million in record single US jac...

Court defers 2G spectrum cases against Raja, others, to Sept 20
Companies

Court defers 2G spectrum cases against Raja, others, to Sep...

Focus on stability, have no discordant voices at Infosys: Nilekani
Companies

Focus on stability, have no discordant voices at Infosys: N...

Petrol, diesel price on 25th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 25th August 2017: Check out the rat...

Vishal Sikka likely to join HPE as CTO: Report
Companies

Vishal Sikka likely to join HPE as CTO: Report

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video