Twitter co-founder Biz Stone to rejoin

San Francisco: Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, who left the company in 2011, is rejoining the company as a full-time employee.

"My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that energy, that feeling. It`s important that everyone understands the whole story of Twitter and each of our roles in that story. I`ll shape the experience internally so it`s also be felt outside the company," Stone wrote in his blog post on Tuesday.

Stone recently sold his startup Jelly to Pinterest.

It is still not clear what Stone`s title will be but according to ReCode, he will report to Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland and help with internal communications and morale at the company.

With Stone`s return, Twitter now has two of its co-founders back, with a third, Evan Williams, sitting on the board.

According to Stone`s post, his decision to return was surprising even to him.

CEO Jack Dorsey apparently asked him to return while Stone was visiting the company`s all-hands gathering, called Tea Time, a few weeks back.

"I wasn`t really sure if he meant it," Stone wrote.

"After Tea Time, we spoke privately and Jack told me that he really did -- he wanted me to come back and work at Twitter. The company I co-founded, the service I co-invented. I was stunned, but I knew the answer," he added.