WhatsApp co-founder asks everyone to delete Facebook over privacy scandal

New Delhi: With Facebook getting mired in its biggest-ever controversy following a massive data breach, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton took to Twitter asking everyone to delete Facebook.

Acton took to the microblogging platform and said, "It is time. #deletefacebook" after concerns were flagged on data privacy.

Facebook is facing the heat after Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting company, was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission and using the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign.

Since reports of Cambridge Analytica using Facebook's user information came to light, people have been urging on social media to either #DeleteFacebook or #BoycottFacebook in response.

Meanwhile, Cambridge Analytica, has suspended its chief executive, Alexander Nix.

In 2014, Facebook bought WhatsApp for a whopping USD 19 billion, making it the company's largest acquisition.

European Union (EU) and British lawmakers have demanded that social media giant Facebook should clarify data breach following revelations that personal data was massively misused for political purposes.

British lawmakers have summoned Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give oral evidence after "misleading to the Committee" occurred at a previous hearing. The US Federal Trade Commission, a consumer and competition watchdog, is also investigating Facebook.

Facebook had recorded 2.13 billion monthly active users at the end of 2017.

However, the firm denied all wrongdoings and insisted it followed the correct procedures in obtaining and using data.

Facebook shares tumbled another 2.6 percent yesterday after a 6.8 percent plunge Monday on news of the scandal.