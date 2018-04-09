Airtel offers 1200GB data per month at Rs 2,199 on 300Mbps Home Broadband plan

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has launched a lucrative Home broadband plan with up to 300 Mbps speed for subscribers on the FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) service.

The FTTH broadband service can be availed by paying a monthly rental of Rs 2,199 per. Under the plan subscribers will get 1200GB of high-speed data, unlimited STD and Local calling on Airtel landline. For those, who cant consume the entire data in a month can also have rollover data facility. However the data rollover is capped at is 1000GB.

Airtel’s new broadband plan can be availed in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

You can check the rate of the plans and availability here. Depending on your locality you can choose your plan.

Subscribers can also enjoy free subscription to on Airtel Wynk Music and Airtel TV. Airtel is also offering one year of Amazon Prime subscription for free to subscribers of the plan.

Those who purchase the plan online can also enjoy 1TB of bonus data. But the validity of the bonus data is only till October 31.

Last week, Airtel said that it will deploy the advanced Massive MIMO Pre-5G technology across Indian Premier League (IPL) match venues starting with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the first match will be played on April 7.

The telecom service provider said it will deploy the service in IPL match venues in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Indore, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Chennai.

According to the company, the Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) technology expands network capacity by five to seven times on the same spectrum, which will enable customers to enjoy seamless and superfast data speeds despite the very large number of users in and around the stadia.

With IANS Inputs