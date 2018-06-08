हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon India

Amazon India announces 2-day cash back carnival: All you want to know

This offer is available for two days starting June 9.

Amazon India announces 2-day cash back carnival: All you want to know

New Delhi: Amazon India on Friday announced Cashback Carnival which enables customers to enjoy a Cashback of 10 percent or up to Rs 800 on purchases over Rs 2000 made through pre-paid modes of payment.

The payment modes include Debit Card, Credit Card, Net banking, UPI and Amazon Pay.

This offer is available for two days (June 9 - June 10).

“Customers can avail 10 percent cashback on millions of products across televisions, consumer electronics, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, home and kitchen products, clothing, shoes, grocery, personal care amongst many others. Customers will receive cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance, which will be credited to their Amazon.in account,” Amazon said in a statement.

Kaveesh Chawla, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, “Customers are always looking for additional value while purchasing products for themselves and their loved ones. We are excited to announce the launch of two day Cashback Carnival on Amazon.in starting on 9th June. This carnival allows customers to pay for orders over Rs 2000 by a digital payment method and enjoy the benefit of cashback. We hope this offer will encourage customers to buy more and save more.”

Tags:
Amazon IndiaAmazon Cashback CarnivalAmazon offerAmazon products

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close