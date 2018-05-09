Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Hot deals, sale period and more

New Delhi: Amazon.in has announced Summer Sale from May 13 to 16 offering thousands of deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, TVs, Sports & Fitness and more.

Customers shopping during the Amazon Summer Sale can enjoy great deals and new launches across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Arrow, UCB, Vero Moda, Flying Machine, Wrangler, Blackberrys, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, Nivia and more. Special discounts will be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, eBooks on all four days of the mini sale, Amazon said in a statement.

Customers shopping with Amazon Pay balance will get extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs 300, on all purchases above Rs 250. Additionally, ICICI Bank is offering customers an additional cashback of 10 percent on shopping via the Bank's Debit and Credit Card and on EMI.

“With great deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to celebrating the joys of summer on Amazon.in.” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India.

The Amazon Summer Sale will clash with Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale.

The e-commerce too is hosting sale from May 13 to May 16, offering up to 80 percent discount on products across various categories with crazy deals.

Buyers will have access to a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for their needs along with easy EMI options. Flipkart has also the Big Game Zone contest wherein customers can win upto 100 percent cashback.

HDFC Bank users will get 10 percent discount on using the bank's credit and debit card. The discount can be availed by EMI mode of payment as well.

