BSNL IPL plan: Get 153 GB mobile data for 51 days at Rs 248

New Delhi: In a bid to cash in on popular IPL tournament, state-owned telecom firm BSNL has announced 153 GB mobile data pack for subscribers at just Rs 248. The IPL plan comes with 51 days validity.

"BSNL presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3 GB data per day) with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. This will be useful for our subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate," the state-run firm said.

This limited period offer is available in the market till end of this month on pan India basis.

BSNL has tweeted:

Never miss a magic moment of #IPL2018 with #BSNL IPL STV 248. Grab the whooping data offer & feel the cricket fever now. pic.twitter.com/iWHmjxWkhe — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) April 7, 2018

It may be recalled that Reliance Jio has also announced its IPL pack for the pre-paid subscribers. The Jio pre-paid pack offers 102 GB data at Rs 251 during the upcoming cricket season. Alongside, the telecom operator has also launched a Jio Cricket Play Along: Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan game which will be accessible to all smartphone users in India and can be played in 11 Indian languages.

Bharti Airtel too has said that it will provide free live streaming of IPL matches through Hotstar on its TV app. To access free live streaming of IPL matches, Airtel customers need to install the latest version of the Airtel TV app while existing users will receive automatic update notifications.

With PTI Inputs