Facebook group admins can now ban members from commenting

San Francisco: Facebook has introduced a new tool that empowers group admins to temporarily turn off a member`s ability to comment and post.

Admins can also remove members who violate their community`s rules from multiple groups they manage in a single click, Facebook said.

These are among a slew of new tools that the social media giant announced late on Thursday for group admins to help them grow and manage their communities with ease.

To help members easily identify group leaders and other members, the social media giant also introduced badges for group admins, moderators and new members.

To introduced new members to existing members of the group, admins can now write a welcome post that will automatically tag new joiners, Facebook said.

A new feature called member profiles was also unveiled. Now, when group members click on another person`s name they will be directed to a group-specific profile, based on publicly-available information like things they may share in common and a feed of that person`s activity in the group.

The social media giant also expanded the Group Insights tool to include helpful personalised tips, like scheduling posts at times when members are most engaged.