Facebook now lets you recharge your phone on Android app: Here's how to do

New Delhi: Facebook has added mobile recharge feature for its Android app users in India. For being able to use the new feature, your Facebook has to have the latest Android version of the app.

Here is how you can proceed towards mobile recharge

Tap the hamburger icon on top of the navigation.

Now go to "See More" option.

In the drop down, you will be able to see Mobile Recharge.

Tap the button which will lead you to select payment option.

Currently you can pay only via credit or debit card. The other payment modes like internet banking, mobile pay wallet or UPI payment option is not available.

Once you choose the payment option, you will be taken to another page.

Here you will have to punch in your mobile number and select the telecom operator.

Once you have punched in the necessary details you can choose your recharge options or plans and proceed towards payment.

Here you will be required to submit an OTP or 3D secure password for final payment.

Once the payment is done, you will get a confirmation receipt.

It may be recalled that Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is also testing a new payments feature in India that aims to allow people to send money to their friends on the app

The feature is currently in beta, but has not been publicly announced. When it is launched, the new WhatsApp payments feature may give popular digital wallet platform Paytm, and other messaging services that already support payments, including the recently launched Tez from Google a tough competition.

The payments feature would take advantage of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and include support by a number of banks, including the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, the report said.

Beta testers have now found their WhatsApp interface displaying a large list of supported banks and they can see a payments feature appear in their WhatsApp Settings menu. In order to configure the feature, users must first verify their phone number via SMS and then choose a bank. After the completion of the configuration, the option to send a payment becomes available.

With IANS Inputs