हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google Doodle 2018

Google celebrates New Year's Eve with animated doodle

Google's doodle shows two cute elephants blowing up balloons and eating popcorn.

Google celebrates New Year&#039;s Eve with animated doodle

New Delhi: As people around the world are ready to usher in the New Year, search engine giant Google has come up with an animated doodle to celebrate the New Year's Eve.

Google's doodle shows two cute elephants blowing up balloons and eating popcorn.

In the doodle, Google has shown two animated elephants playfully arranging for party decor while a wall clock is showing just minutes away from striking midnight.

“A mammoth pile of balloons? Check. A ton of  party hats? Check. A herd of friends and family ready to countdown? Check. Let the New Year’s Eve festivities commence! At the stroke of midnight, it’s out with the old and in with the new. We’ll sing that song “Should old acquaintance be forgot,” but there’s no need to worry about our purple friends. Elephants never forget,” Google wrote wishing every one a “Happy New Year’s Eve!”.

New Year celebrations are held across the world with people gathering to celebrate it by releasing balloons at the turn of the New Year while others congregage to wathc spectacular fireworks show.

 

Tags:
Google Doodle 2018Google New Year's eve doodleGoogle animated doodle

Must Watch