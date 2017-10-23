Google refutes report of revenue sharing with news publishers

San Francisco: Refuting media reports of sharing revenue with news publishers, Google has said there is no deal lined up with them and that its subscriptions project is in its early stages.

"We have not reached any conclusion on the revenue side," Google spokeswoman Maggie Shiels was quoted as saying by CNET late on Sunday.

"We haven`t reached any conclusion [regarding] subscriptions and need to speak to publishers."

The tech giant has called the report of sharing revenue with news publishers "totally wrong" and said it is yet to reach any conclusion on the revenue side.

Earlier in the day, reports said that Google will give news publishers revenue-sharing deals similar to what it grants YouTube personalities and third-party ad hosts -- helping them connect with a subscriber base.

"Google would likely take a cut of less than 30 per cent of subscription revenues," Richard Gingras, Head, Google News, was quoted as saying by Financial Times.

The revenue-share agreements with the publishers could be similar to the company`s AdSense business that allows the web publishers to place ads on their site.