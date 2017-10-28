Instagram introduces 'Superzoom' video-mode; Halloween-centric filters

New Delhi: Instagrammers have a reason to rejoice, as ahead of the Halloween weekend, the photo and video sharing social networking platform announced a range of new features for its users.

With Instagram`s new `Superzoom` option, which is similar to the current `Boomerang` feature, users can add a creative twist to their videos.

While recording a video, users can zoom in on one object and attach dramatic music for added effect.When a user opens the camera, the "Superzoom" option will appear next to "Boomerang" under the record button.Tap "Superzoom" and then tap record to automatically zoom in with suspenseful music.

You can make a Superzoom of anything and send your video to your friends on Instagram Direct or add it to your story.Along with this, Instagram also unveiled a host of new Halloween-themed face filters and stickers, available through November 1, through which one can turn into a zombie, transform from a vampire into a flying bat or get lost in a mysterious fog, thus adding on to the festivities.Earlier in the week, Instagram introduced `live broadcast with a friend` feature, which will help one share new updates through videos in an authentic way.

These updates are available as part of Instagram version 20.0 for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.