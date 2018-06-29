हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reliance Jio

Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer: Get upto 3.2 TB 4G data and benefits of Rs 4,900

Customers can avail the offer on Rs 198 and Rs 299 Jio prepaid plans.

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has come up with a new offer - JIO Oppo Monsoon Offer for its prepaid users. Under the new scheme, users can get upto 3.2 TB Jio 4G data and benefits of upto Rs 4900.
 
This offer will can be availed by Jio subscribers buying new Oppo device on their old or new Jio SIM. The offer came into effect from June 28 (Thursday).

Key benefits of the JIO Oppo Monsoon Offer

Instant Cashback benefits – Users can get Rs 1,800 cashback, in 36 cashback vouchers with a value of Rs 50 each.

Jio Money Credit – Users can get upto Rs 1,800 in 3 equal tranches of Rs 600 each post 13th , 26th and 39th recharge. However there would be certain terms and conditions for it.

Partner coupon benefits – Users can get Rs1,300 worth discount coupons from MakeMytrip

Offer Start Date – From 28th June 2018

Eligible Plans – Rs.198 or Rs.299 Jio prepaid plans

Jio recently rolled out a massive discount for its highest-selling prepaid plan of Rs 399. It was available at an effective price of Rs 299 with an instant discount of Rs 100. The limited period offer was available from June 1 up to June 15.

Customers could avail the discount on an instant recharge of Rs 50 and by claiming cashback vouchers of Rs 50 on recharging via PhonePe, inside MyJio app, industry sources said on Thursday.

The pre-paid recharge of Rs 299 that comes with 126GB data is be valid for 84 days.

With IANS Inputs

 

