More privacy for Android users; WhatsApp working on fingerprint authentication for chats

New Delhi: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a fingerprint authentication feature to protect its users' chats from being seen by others.

The feature is current under development in Beta for Android 2.19.3 version, WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features said.

"After working to implement Face ID and Touch ID features on iOS (that aren't available yet for development reasons), WhatsApp has finally started to work on the Authentication feature on Android, using your Fingerprint!" WABetaInfo, writing a detailed post on it said.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.3: what's new?

WhatsApp is finally working to implement the Authentication feature to protect the app using your Fingerprint, under development!

Info about other features are available in the article.https://t.co/yO6R6pOlsV — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 8, 2019

The fingerprint authentication feature will be available within the app under a new section. Once you enable the fingerprint feature, your WhatsApp will be completely protected from others to be seen.

"The user will need to authenticate his identity in order to open WhatsApp (from the app icon, from the notification or from external pickers). It will protect the entire app, so it's not used to lock specific conversations," the report added.

This feature would be available in future for any Android user (and later for iOS users too) having Android Marshmallow and newer operating systems and a fingerprint sensor, WABetaInfo said.

The Facebook-owned messaging app last month rolled out the much talked about Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for Android users.

The feature will allow users to continue the video call on a minimised screen while browsing through the rest of their conversation.

With IANS Inputs