Now buy Google Play recharge with FreeCharge
Bangalore: Digital payments platform FreeCharge has announced the launch of ‘Google Play’ category on the app and website.
Through the new category, FreeCharge allows consumers to buy a Google Play recharge code on its platforms.
Customers can select the 'Google Play' option on their FreeCharge app and website, enter their mobile number, enter the desired amount, make payment and receive a Google Play recharge code.
Payment for these recharge codes can be done using FreeCharge wallet balance, debit cards, credit cards, Netbanking or UPI.
The recharge code can be redeemed instantly through the “Redeem Now” link on the Google Play store.
Consumers can also redeem the recharge code later on the Google Play Store as the codes are also sent to the user to their registered email and through SMS on the mobile number entered by them at the time of purchase of the code.
By topping-up their Google Play account through the recharge codes bought on Freecharge, consumers will be able to purchase digital content on the Google Play Store like movies, games, e-books and android paid apps.
