Reliance Jio increases price of Rs 491 recharge pack to Rs 499

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has increased the price of its new Rs 491 prepaid recharge pack to Rs 499.

The Rs 491 recharge plan was launched during Jio's Diwali tariff revision. The plan comes with 91GB data over a period of 91 days, with a limit or FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1 GB per day.

This plan was in place uptill Monday, however the company seems to have suddenly raised the charge by Rs 8.

The Rs 499 plan is somewhat similar to Jio's Rs 459 plan.

With Jio`s new Rs 459 plan, Jio Prime members could avail unlimited services at 1GB high speed data per day for three months (84 days for prepaid users) followed by data at curtailed speed, alongwith unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.

Meanwhile, for heavy data users, Jio is offering Rs 509 plan, which entitles subscribers to 2 GB high speed data per day for 49 days in addition to unlimited access to other services. And if you recharge with Rs 799 you can enjoy 84 GB data for 28 days.