By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:27
Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at Rs 344 – Read details

New Delhi: Vodafone India has announced a new recharge offer for prepaid users offering 1GB data per day and unlimited voice calls (local and national) for 28 days at Rs 344.

The offer, is valid for all Vodafone prepaid users. The tariff rate, however varies from state to state. Starting at Rs 344, in some of the states/circles the Vodafone offer comes at Rs 348 and Rs 349.

The Vodafone offer comes with a rider.

For STV 1 and 3

Customers  using  more  than  1200  minutes  (Local  +STD  Vodafone  to  Vodafone  Mobile)  in  any  period  of  seven consecutive  days,  will  be  charged  at  10 paise  per  minute  for  Local  +STD  Vodafone  to  Vodafone  Mobile  calls,  after consumption  of  1200  minutes,  for  rest  of  7  day  period  (e.g.  if  customer  consumes  1200  minutes  on  2nd  day,  he/she would be charged for rest of the five days).

Customer  using  more  than  300  minutes  (Local  +STD  Vodafone  to  Vodafone  Mobile)  in  a  day,  will  be  charged  at 10  paise per  minute  (Local  +STD  Vodafone  to  Vodafone  Mobile  calls)  after  consumption  of  300  minutes,  for  rest  of  the day, i.e., till Midnight 00:00 Hrs.

Customer calling more than 300 Unique numbers in any period of seven consecutive days will be charged at 10  paise per  minute(Local  +STD  Vodafone  to  Vodafone  Mobile  calls)  after  calling  300  unique  numbers,  for  rest  of  validity  of recharge.

For STV 2 and 4

Customers using more than 1200 minutes (Local +STD ) in any period of seven consecutive days, will be charged at  30  paise per  minute  for  Local  +STD  Mobile  calls,  after  consumption  of  1200  minutes,  for  rest  of  7  day  period  (e.g.  if customer consumes 1200 minutes on 2nd day, he/she would be charged for rest of the five days).

Customer  using  more  than  300  minutes(Local  +STD)  in  a  day,  will  be  charged  at  30  paise per  minute  (Local  +STD Mobile calls) after consumption of 300 minutes, for rest of the day, i.e., till Midnight 00:00 Hrs.

Customer calling more than 300 Unique numbers in any period of seven consecutive days will be charged at 30  paise per minute(Local +STD Mobile calls) after calling 300 unique numbers, for rest of validity of recharge.

