Vodafone offers unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day at Rs 344 – Read details

New Delhi: Vodafone India has announced a new recharge offer for prepaid users offering 1GB data per day and unlimited voice calls (local and national) for 28 days at Rs 344.

The offer, is valid for all Vodafone prepaid users. The tariff rate, however varies from state to state. Starting at Rs 344, in some of the states/circles the Vodafone offer comes at Rs 348 and Rs 349.

The Vodafone offer comes with a rider.

For STV 1 and 3

Customers using more than 1200 minutes (Local +STD Vodafone to Vodafone Mobile) in any period of seven consecutive days, will be charged at 10 paise per minute for Local +STD Vodafone to Vodafone Mobile calls, after consumption of 1200 minutes, for rest of 7 day period (e.g. if customer consumes 1200 minutes on 2nd day, he/she would be charged for rest of the five days).

Customer using more than 300 minutes (Local +STD Vodafone to Vodafone Mobile) in a day, will be charged at 10 paise per minute (Local +STD Vodafone to Vodafone Mobile calls) after consumption of 300 minutes, for rest of the day, i.e., till Midnight 00:00 Hrs.

Customer calling more than 300 Unique numbers in any period of seven consecutive days will be charged at 10 paise per minute(Local +STD Vodafone to Vodafone Mobile calls) after calling 300 unique numbers, for rest of validity of recharge.

For STV 2 and 4

Customers using more than 1200 minutes (Local +STD ) in any period of seven consecutive days, will be charged at 30 paise per minute for Local +STD Mobile calls, after consumption of 1200 minutes, for rest of 7 day period (e.g. if customer consumes 1200 minutes on 2nd day, he/she would be charged for rest of the five days).

Customer using more than 300 minutes(Local +STD) in a day, will be charged at 30 paise per minute (Local +STD Mobile calls) after consumption of 300 minutes, for rest of the day, i.e., till Midnight 00:00 Hrs.

Customer calling more than 300 Unique numbers in any period of seven consecutive days will be charged at 30 paise per minute(Local +STD Mobile calls) after calling 300 unique numbers, for rest of validity of recharge.