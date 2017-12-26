Vodafone to launch VoLTE services in January in these cities

New Delhi: Vodafone India has confirmed the roll-out of its VoLTE services beginning January 2018.

In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time.

Vodafone’s VoLTE services will allow Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers to experience HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect time. Vodafone 4G customers will experience VoLTE at no additional charges. All they need is a handset supporting Vodafone VoLTE and a 4G SIM.

Announcing Vodafone VoLTE service, Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India, said, “The introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our Data Strong Network.”

Currently, Reliance Jio is the only telcom provider in the country that is offering pan-India VoLTE service. Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched VoLTE service in select circles. However, it is planning to launch it in other circles.