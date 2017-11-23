Padmavati release: Karni Sena mellows down, leaves decision on Mewar royals

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, which earlier vowed to stall the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati even if changes were made, seems to have mellowed down its stand. Reports say that the Karni Sena has now left the decision on the film to the royal family of Mewar.

According to reports, Karni Sena has now said that if the royal family doesn’t find anything objectionable in the movie, they will end their protest and let the period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, hit the theatres.

This came after royal family member Arvind Singh Mewar offered to mediate on the issue between the filmmakers and the protesters.

On Wednesday, the Karni Sena had said that it would not allow the movie to be released even if required changes were made in it.

"My party members and I are totally against the film Padmavati's release. Even after the changes, we will not allow it to hit the theatres. We will come out on the streets along with other social organisations and protest against it if it gets a release date," Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi had said.

The warning from Kalvi came after the producers of Padmavati reportedly said that they would take a call on its release only after the Censor Board's go-ahead.

"Every person has an objection to the film 'Padmavati'. It's not just the Centre, but everyone is raising the issue over the movie. I totally feel that it should not be released anywhere in India. I will also appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get this film banned," Kalvi said.

Padmavati, based on the life of a Rajput Queen Rani Padmavati, is in the eye of the storm following protests from right-wing groups over alleged tampering with historical facts, a charge which Sanjay Leela Bhansali has categorically denied.

The film features Deepika Padukone in the titular role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

The release of the film, which was earlier slated for December 1, has now been deferred as the filmmakers are yet to secure a censor certificate.

The Rajput Karni Sena had even called for a Bharat Bandh on December 1 to protest against the controversial film over what it calls ''blatant distortion of facts'' by its makers.