हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP worker washes party MP's feet in Jharkhand, then drinks that water; MP asks 'what's wrong?'

The MP posted about the man washing his feet on his official Facebook page and commended him for "keeping his promise". 

BJP worker washes party MP&#039;s feet in Jharkhand, then drinks that water; MP asks &#039;what&#039;s wrong?&#039;

GODDA: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker washed the feet of party MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey during a public event on Sunday. The worker then even drank that water from which he washed the MP's feet.  

The MP even posted about the same on his official Facebook page and commended the worker for "keeping his promise". He wrote: "Today I consider myself to be a very small functionary of the party as a veteran worker Pawan Singh washed my feet in the presence of thousands of people. I wish to get this chance someday where I am able to wash the feet of a party worker and drink that water too."

However, the MP drew a lot of criticism over the incident. Defending himself, he said that it is no big deal if someone wanted to wash his feet out of his own will. "Why is this being given political colour? What is wrong in washing the feet of your guests? Read the tales in Mahabharata," he added defending himself and lashed out at his critics for having a poor thinking.

Playing the caste card, he said that how can he change the fact that he is a Brahmin. "Are my parents to be abused if I was born in a Brahmin family? Should I change my parents because of this reason," he said while claiming that there was nothing wrong if someone drank the dirty water which he termed as 'Charnamrit'. 

Tags:
BJPJharkhandGoddaNishikant Dubey

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close