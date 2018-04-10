Jharkhand: 8 members of marriage party dead after vehicle crashes into bridge in Simdega

Ranchi: At least eight members of a marriage party were killed and eight more injured after the pick vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a bridge. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Simdega on Monday.

The vehicle was coming back from Kamdara Gumla to Simdega. The accident happened near Adharma Kolebira police station.

“Those injured were rushed to the Sadar Hospital in Simdega,” said Simdega SDPO Amit Kumar Singh.