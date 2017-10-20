Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das spotted riding scooter without helmet on Diwali - Video

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday rode into a controversy when he was caught on camera while riding a scooter without wearing a helmet in violation of traffic rules.

News agency ANI released a video on its Twitter accout that showed the 62-year-old BJP leader riding a scooter on the streets of Ranchi without wearing a helmet on the night of Diwali.

The people who were accompanying Das on several other scooters were also seen without helmets.

#WATCH: On Diwali night, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was spotted riding a scooter without wearing a helmet in #Ranchi (October 19) pic.twitter.com/11dJR3eKer — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

Earlier, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Nitin Gadkari had landed in controversies by riding motorcycles sans helmets on diffetent occassions.