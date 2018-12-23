Kolebira Assembly by-election results trends and updates: BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Party in close contest

Counting is underway in Assembly by-elections in Jharkhand’s Kolebira on Sunday. As per the early trends coming in, the Congress has taken a lead in the elections. State co-ordinator and social media cell in-charge for Jharkhand Congress Mayur Shekhar Jha tweeted that the party candidate is leading with 1000 votes after the end of round two.

The bypoll in Kolebira was necessitated after Jharkhand party MLA Enos Ekka was convicted for a teacher’s murder. There are five candidates in the fray in the Kolebira Assembly constituency. However, the main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party. The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress candidate is Viksal Kongadi. The Jharkhand Party has put up Menon Ekka. The Congress is supported by all the opposition parties except the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The JMM is supporting Menon Ekka who is the wife of former minister Enos Ekka.