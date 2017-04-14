Togadia asks Centre to follow example of US bombing of IS

Jamshedpur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad today asked the central government to follow the example of US bombing of Islamic State targets in Afghanistan to tackle jehadis in the Kashmir valley and elsewhere in the country.

"It has sent a clear message to terrorists," VHP's International Working President Pravin Togadia told a press conference here, adding he was, however, sure Pakistan was not going to mend its way and would continue to promote cross-border terrorism.

Togadia alleged that the pro-Pakistan forces had recently indulged in insulting, abusing and assaulting Army personnel while they were returning from election duty in the valley.

Asked about a Pakistani court passing death sentence on Kulbushan Jadhav on spying charges, he said, "We should not hold any talk with Pakistan, discontinue all trade and withdraw the "Most Favoured Nation" status to it.