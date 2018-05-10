हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 live updates

It is the last day of campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. The intense campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the Congress, comes to an end at 5 pm on Thursday. Several big rallies and public meetings are lined up in many parts of Karnataka. BJP chief Amit Shah and the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa will hold a roadshow in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Badami constituency. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will campaign for their party on the final day of campaigning. Meanwhile, regional parties, including JD-S, will also make all-out efforts to convince the voters.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 09:15
Here are the updates:

10 May 2018, 09:15 AM

Some people are trying to create a divide among people on the basis of caste, says PM Modi.

10 May 2018, 09:11 AM

The BJP has maximum number of SC and ST members of Parliament, says PM Modi.

10 May 2018, 09:10 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses SC, ST and OBC workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka.

10 May 2018, 07:58 AM

BJP Karnataka tweets: As we enter the last day of public campaign, the BJP is organising road shows in more than 150 assembly constituencies today attended by our central leaders and CM's of various states. Our workers are reaching millions of voters at their homes & heralding a new Karnataka.

