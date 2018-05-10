Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 live updates

It is the last day of campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. The intense campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the Congress, comes to an end at 5 pm on Thursday. Several big rallies and public meetings are lined up in many parts of Karnataka. BJP chief Amit Shah and the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa will hold a roadshow in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Badami constituency. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will campaign for their party on the final day of campaigning. Meanwhile, regional parties, including JD-S, will also make all-out efforts to convince the voters.

Here are the updates: