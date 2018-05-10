Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 live updates

10 May 2018, 09:15 AM
Some people are trying to create a divide among people on the basis of caste, says PM Modi.
10 May 2018, 09:11 AM
The BJP has maximum number of SC and ST members of Parliament, says PM Modi.
10 May 2018, 09:10 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses SC, ST and OBC workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka.
10 May 2018, 07:58 AM
BJP Karnataka tweets: As we enter the last day of public campaign, the BJP is organising road shows in more than 150 assembly constituencies today attended by our central leaders and CM's of various states. Our workers are reaching millions of voters at their homes & heralding a new Karnataka.