Karnataka live updates: HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Chief Minister today

Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy is slated to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, to form a government in alliance with the Congress party. This comes just days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the post before taking trust vote in the Vidhana Soudha.

After the voters delivered a fractured mandate in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, to form the government and Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 17.

However, with the JDS-Congress alliance having the numbers for government formation, Yeddyurappa was compelled to resign just before taking trust vote in the Assembly.