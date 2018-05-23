Karnataka live updates: HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Chief Minister today

23 May 2018, 11:09 AM
Scenes of celebration have been on in front of Kumaraswamy's residence since early today. Dancers and singers in colourful attire have been rejoicing.
23 May 2018, 11:07 AM
Kumaraswamy speaks to mediapersons ahead of oath-taking ceremony later today. He assures people in the state of fulfilling promises made in the manifesto and to work closely with all JDS and Congress ministers.
23 May 2018, 10:19 AM
Congress leader G Parameshwara, who will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has said that the decision to choose him over Roshan Baig and DK Shivakumar was taken by the Congress high command. "It's the high command which decides all these, they chose me. I thank them immensely but the point is they're also eligible but they gave me this opportunity," said Parameshwara.