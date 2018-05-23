हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka live updates: HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn in as Chief Minister today

Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy is slated to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, to form a government in alliance with the Congress party. This comes just days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BS Yeddyurappa resigned from the post before taking trust vote in the Vidhana Soudha.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 23, 2018 - 11:09
After the voters delivered a fractured mandate in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, to form the government and Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 17.

However, with the JDS-Congress alliance having the numbers for government formation, Yeddyurappa was compelled to resign just before taking trust vote in the Assembly.

23 May 2018, 11:09 AM

Scenes of celebration have been on in front of Kumaraswamy's residence since early today. Dancers and singers in colourful attire have been rejoicing.

23 May 2018, 11:07 AM

Kumaraswamy speaks to mediapersons ahead of oath-taking ceremony later today. He assures people in the state of fulfilling promises made in the manifesto and to work closely with all JDS and Congress ministers.

23 May 2018, 10:19 AM

Congress leader G Parameshwara, who will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has said that the decision to choose him over Roshan Baig and DK Shivakumar was taken by the Congress high command. "It's the high command which decides all these, they chose me. I thank them immensely but the point is they're also eligible but they gave me this opportunity," said Parameshwara.

