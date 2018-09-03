हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka urban civic polls 2018 live updates: Counting set to begin in 102 local bodies

Elections were scheduled to be held in 105 civic bodies. But they were not held in three of them due to flooding in the Kodagu district.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 3, 2018 - 08:04
Representational image

The counting of votes is set to begin in 102 urban local bodies in Karnataka. The polls were held on August 31.

The results are awaited for the civic polls to 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of three city corporations.

Follow the live updates here:

