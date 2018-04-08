Bomb found in under-construction metro tunnel in Kolkata

A bomb was on Saturday night recovered from an under-construction metro tunnel in Kolkata in West Bengal. The bomb was reportedly recovered from Subhas Sarovar under-construction metro tunnel.

While officials of Kolkata metro were working at the site on Saturday night, they came across some explosives placed inside the tunnel, following which they informer the police.

Bomb disposal squad and senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information. Following this, they removed the bomb from the site.

Much information has not been revealed about the explosive or how it was placed in the tunnel by the police till now. An investigation into the same in underway.