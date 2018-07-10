हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata

Class 12 student allegedly stabs Class 11 boy over argument in school

A Class 11 student of a school in Dum Dum in Kolkata was allegedly stabbed by a Class 12th student after an argument broke out between them. The incident took place on Monday. 

Class 12 student allegedly stabs Class 11 boy over argument in school

KOLKATA: A Class 11 student of a school in Dum Dum in Kolkata was allegedly stabbed by a Class 12th student after an argument broke out between them. The incident took place on Monday. 

The victim received several cuts and bruises and had to be admitted to a hospital in Dum Dum. The 16-year-old's condition is said to be stable. The accused has not been arrested so far. The accused allegedly slashed and hit the victim repeatedly.

The incident reportedly took place in the school bus when the boys were about to leave the premises after classes. The accused wanted to sit next to his girlfriend, a class 10 student. However, the seat was taken by the victim. When the senior asked his junior to vacate the seat, they got into an argument. Other students in the bus tried to stop the scuffle but failed. 

The accused then reportedly got off the bus, picked the knife from a roadside stall and attacked the victim several times. The victim received stitches due to the injuries.

 

Tags:
KolkataKolkata crimeKolkata School

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close