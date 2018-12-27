हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata Metro

Fire breaks out onboard Kolkata metro, 16 passengers injured

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Fire breaks out onboard Kolkata metro, 16 passengers injured
ANI photo

Kolkata: Several passengers were on Thursday evacuated from the Kolkata metro after they fell ill following an incident of fire between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan metro stations. There has been no casualty, however, the fire led to the injury of 16 passengers.

The incident took place around 5.30 in the evening. "Smoke in Kolkata Metro, several passengers take ill, evacuated," Kolkata Metro officials said.

The fire was put off by Kolkata metro staff through water from fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group also joined the rescue work.

"There are no casualties, 16 people have been injured, all have been taken to SSKM Medical College. It was an accident, there was a small spark in the front portion of the metro," said Aparajita Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner

Tags:
Kolkata MetroKolkata Police Disaster ManagementWest Bengal Fire Service

Must Watch