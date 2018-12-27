Fire breaks out onboard Kolkata metro, 16 passengers injured

Kolkata: Several passengers were on Thursday evacuated from the Kolkata metro after they fell ill following an incident of fire between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan metro stations. There has been no casualty, however, the fire led to the injury of 16 passengers.

Kolkata Metro: Incident of fire between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan 20 mins ago. The fire has been put off by our staff through water from fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group attending.Passengers being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/I3J1gkWNsm — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

The incident took place around 5.30 in the evening. "Smoke in Kolkata Metro, several passengers take ill, evacuated," Kolkata Metro officials said.

The fire was put off by Kolkata metro staff through water from fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group also joined the rescue work.

"There are no casualties, 16 people have been injured, all have been taken to SSKM Medical College. It was an accident, there was a small spark in the front portion of the metro," said Aparajita Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner