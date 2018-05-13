Kolkata man masturbates while ogling at two women in bus, arrested

Kolkata: A man in Kolkata was on Saturday arrested after he allegedly masturbated in a bus while ogling at two women. The women recorded the incident and posted it on social media. "The man, a hawker by profession, was arrested from Shyampukur police station area in the city," Kolkata police posted on its Facebook page.

The post had a photograph of the accused, who they claimed hailed from Baidyabati in Hooghly district. He was arrested within hours of the matter was posted by the victims.

The video shows an elderly man making vulgar gestures inside a bus. Police were alerted after one of the two women posted two videos on her Facebook page and also on the page of the Kolkata Police. "When we protested and asked the bus conductor to take action, he ignored our pleas," the victim said on her Facebook post.

The incident comes just days after a cab driver in Delhi was arrested and sent to judicial custody in April after a lady passenger accused him of masturbating while driving the vehicle. In her complaint to the police, the lady passenger has said that soon after she got into a cab, the driver began masturbating in front of her while still negotiating traffic outside. The shocked lady reportedly asked him to stop the car and she eventually filed a complaint.

On April 8, a taekwondo instructor - Sandeep Chauhan - was arrested on charges of flashing and masturbating in front of two women. One of the women filed a complaint in which she alleged that Chauhan flashed at her when she was on her balcony and later followed the second woman till outside her homemaking lewd comments, flashed her and began masturbating in front of her.