Kolkata's iconic Kalighat Kali temple decorated with 250-kg silver

Kolkata: Kolkata's iconic Kalighat Kali temple, which is considered as one of the 51 'Shakti Peeths' (seats of divinity) in the country, has been beautified with nearly 250-kilogram silver.

Specially trained artisans from Rajasthan have played a vital role in the renovation of the 200-year-old temple in the city, said reports.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple has been decorated with coloured marbles and the inner walls have been coated with silver coupled with fine carvings by the Rajasthani craftsmen.

According to the age-old tradition, the doors of the famous temple are closed around midnight every day and reopened for public 'darshan' after Mangal Aarti which is held around 4 am every day.

It was only during this period - four hours during which the doors remained closed – the artisans from Rajasthan could perform the beautification work. The beautification work of the temple - one of the holiest spots for Hindus – lasted for nearly two-and-a-half years.

As part of the temple beautification work, about 250-kilograms of silver was used to decorate the chhatra (parasol) of Goddess Kali and her throne.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced plans to refurbish and beautify the area surrounding the iconic Kalighat Kali temple in the city, which is expected to start soon.

The Mamata Banerjee government had earlier refurbished and beautified surroundings of Dakhineswar Kali temple, Tarapeeth, Furfura Sharief, Belur Math, etc.

The Trinamool Congress government now plans to beautify the entire Kalighat area, keeping the basic structure intact and without evicting anybody.

Following a high-level meeting, which was attended by senior ministers, Kalighat temple officials, senior police officials and bureaucrats, the Chief Minister had said that the beautification drive would entail "only adjustment and readjustment" in the locality around the 200-year-old temple.

The plan is to keep the entire temple's original structure intact.

The West Bengal government has also conducted a survey before initiating the beautification work around the temple.

The TMC government had tasked the city's civic body - Kolkata Municipal Corporation - to formulate three to four Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).