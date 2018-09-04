Majerhat bridge collapses in Kolkata: What we know so far

A bridge in Majerhat area of south Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday afternoon leaving several trapped under the debris. At least five people are feared dead in the mishap. Along with rescue teams, locals also rushed to the rescue of those trapped and tried to pull the people out of the rubble.

What we know so far:

- The Majerhat bridge collapsed on Tuesday at about 4:45 pm. At least 10 fire tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Many vehicles have been trapped under the rubble.

- West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim said that there are no reports of casualties as of. However, eyewitnesses claim that at least five people have been killed and 10 are trapped. "It was a 40-year-old bridge. As of now there has been no casualty, but search operations are underway, let us wait. All those who were trapped have been rescued," Hakim said.

- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently in Darjeeling said that the top priority of the officials is to rescue the people. "We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on ground (Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata). We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so. Our team is focused on relief and rescue work. Our priority is relief and rescue. Rest of the investigation will be done later," Mamata Banerjee said.

- Union Minister Babul Supriyo claimed that despite earlier warnings regarding the flyover being risky, the authorities did not take any action to prevent the tragedy.

- Circular Railway services have been stopped after the bridge collapse. EMU local train services were suspended. However, train services in the Sealdah-Budge Budge section, which also passes under the bridge, was not affected.