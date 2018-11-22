हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kolkata

Minister Firhad Hakim elected new mayor of Kolkata

After senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sovan Chatterjee stepped down from the post of Kolkata mayor, Firhad Hakim was on Thursday elected as the new mayor of Kolkata. 

Hakim, who is the State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister, was elected the leader of TMC party in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and councillor Atin Ghosh was appointed its deputy leader.

TMC councillors of the city civic body held a meeting to elect their new leader. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee was also present in the meeting during the day.

Chatterjee had earlier on Thursday resigned as Kolkata mayor. 

Chatterjee, who was also the housing and fire services minister, had resigned from the cabinet Tuesday evening.

According to news agency PTI, Chatterjee resigned from the current post on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's orders. He sent a resignation letter through a messenger to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) chairperson Mala Roy.

"Received Mr Sovan Chatterjee's resignation from the post of mayor through his messenger. I have accepted it. The other formalities will be followed as per rules, after a Trinamool Congress councillors meeting convened by the party supremo Mamata Banerjee is held this evening," Roy said. 

The resignation letter had been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the chief minister had stated.

KMC Commissioner Khalil Ahmed was asked to look after the operations of the civic body till the new mayor was appointed.

Earlier this year, Banerjee had removed Chatterjee from the post of the Environment Minister.

Chatterjee told newsmen that he is ready to quit as KMC councillor and also as an MLA of the TMC if the party asks him to.

(With Agency Inputs)

